Commentary: Sanctions will backfire as Russians won't abandon Putin

FORT COLLINS, Colorado: While Russia is leading a merciless war in Ukraine that has resulted in millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries, Western brands are on the exodus from Russia.

The closure of over 800 McDonald’s restaurants particularly stands out: McDonald’s was the first American restaurant to open in Russia, in 1990. Its arrival symbolised Russia’s new pro-Western era.

That era is rapidly ending, giving way to a quickly spreading revival of Russian nationalism. Such nationalism is a direct outcome of the country’s economic suffocation through sanctions and the West’s broad rejection of Russia and its war with Ukraine.

The West is punishing Russia, hoping that the dire economic crisis provoked by sanctions will put an end to the bloody war against Ukraine, an independent state that was once an integral part of the Soviet Union.

We believe that those who think that sanctions will turn Russia and Russians around and end the war know very little about the country, its history and its people.

RUSSIANS’ PERPETUAL SUFFERING

Russians are used to turmoil and instability. They endured cruel social experiments during the 20th century, and the early 21st, performed upon them by their own political leadership.

Except for the rare example of Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian leadership during that period was never democratic.