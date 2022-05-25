Commentary: Why clinical trials in Singapore is a win-win for patients and the economy

SINGAPORE: May 20 marked International Clinical Trials Day, commemorating the landmark trial conducted by Scottish surgeon James Lind in 1747. How many of us in Singapore would have paid heed to clinical trials before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up our lives and society?

With the speedy development of ground-breaking COVID-19 vaccines, clinical trials have been thrust into the public consciousness. Although often obscure and sometimes viewed with scepticism, they are far from uncommon.

If you’ve ever received a prescription medicine, it has almost certainly undergone a clinical trial to determine its safety, effectiveness, dosage and possible side effects, before it sees the light of day in a pharmacy.

In Singapore, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) approved 146 clinical trials in 2021. Right now, there are over 62,000 studies that are open and recruiting globally, according to the United States National Institutes of Health’s clinicaltrials.gov site, one of the most comprehensive registries for clinical trials and research.

Clinical trials are at the core of translation – converting results in innovative research into applications that benefit people. And Singapore is well-positioned to both support and benefit from local clinical trials.

EARLY ACCESS TO NOVEL THERAPIES FOR LOCAL POPULATION

In Singapore, liver cancer is in the top five most common cancers in men and the top four causes of cancer death in both men and women. It is of relatively higher prevalence in East and Southeast Asian populations. The five-year survival rate has been estimated to be as low as 35 per cent, even with early diagnosis and treatment.

One emerging treatment is cell therapy. In May, SCG Cell Therapy, a cell therapy company headquartered locally, had their clinical trial application approved to test a liver cancer immune cell therapy in a “first-in-man” study, when the investigational therapy is entered into human testing for the first time.