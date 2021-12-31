Commentary: Can mental health apps replace face-to-face therapy?

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all of us.

Each time a new phase or transition period rolls out, we’ve had to grapple with isolation from our friends and family, hybrid work and school arrangements, and general uncertainties about the future.

The impact on the psychological wellbeing of our nation cannot be understated. A study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) between May 2020 and June 2021 indicated 13 per cent of participants reported symptoms of depression or anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMH’s helpline also received 50 per cent more callers in 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Given the circumstances, it is unsurprising some are looking for more ways to support their mental wellbeing, including the use of mental health apps.

In fact, the use of such resources is getting more popular and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) has rolled out an online portal, MindSG, with mental health resources curated by experts.

THE ATTRACTION OF MENTAL HEALTH APPS

There is a plethora of mental health apps that can be readily accessed or downloaded from app stores or the Internet.

Some focus on empowering individuals to manage their own emotions. These provide various forms of support, ranging from automated bite-sized pieces of information, to guides on how to develop various coping skills.