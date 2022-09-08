Commentary: Misrepresented and misunderstood - What we can do for people with mental health struggles

SINGAPORE: I first saw the video clip on my TikTok feed sometime in June this year. It showed a woman wearing a skincare face mask having a seemingly bizarre interaction with two livestreamers.

This video was not an isolated incident, and it doesn’t happen only in Singapore. There are tons of viral videos and photos online shaming and flaming people who seemingly misbehave or act differently.

Many of the comments accompanying those social media posts are disheartening to read; some are outright cruel.

Almost anyone who owns a camera phone can be a “news reporter” these days. When they upload a video of someone doing something unusual in public, their aim is to get as many viewers, "likes" and comments as possible. As such, the unwitting subjects in the videos are often dramatic, distorted, or comical and lack context.

People could argue that the subjects in the videos were being themselves. There was no exaggeration or dramatisation; there was also no wrongful portrayal per se. However, the emphasis of those clips is frequently about dangerousness, unpredictability, and seemingly "odd" behaviours.