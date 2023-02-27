Commentary: Mental healthcare should be for all, not just those who can afford to skip the wait

SINGAPORE: Rachel*, a 17-year-old Singaporean volunteer whose close friends self-harm, shared with me recently the rude shock of learning that a psychotherapy session at a private clinic would cost at least S$350 per hour.

Although she had been dealing with her own mental health challenges and knew that she would benefit from seeing a therapist, she decided not to seek help given all that her parents had already gone through. I directed her to CHAT, the youth mental health service under Institute of Mental Health (IMH) but she was not comfortable with the stigma associated with IMH.

I was similarly quoted S$250 to S$500 per hour by a private clinic in 2020 when I enquired on behalf of Jamie*, a young working Singaporean, who came to me about a long-term eating disorder.

From our conversations, it seemed that a deeply entrenched stigma, especially internalised shame that she couldn’t shake off, was a key reason why she did not want to go with the eating disorders treatment programme at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

She was also worried about having a “record” in the public health system and of the waiting time. She stopped after two sessions with the private therapist, cost being a major reason.