Commentary: Saying ‘I’m so OCD’ when you’re not casts mental illnesses in a bad light

SINGAPORE: As a junior medical officer, one of my main duties was to scribe for senior doctors when they interviewed patients. In trying to keep up with their pace, we would often truncate long words. This included diagnoses. For example, instead of writing cerebrovascular accident, we would use acronyms such as CVA.

Likewise in my first psychiatric posting, other trainees and I would often replace schizophrenia with “Schiz” when writing notes. With time, using such abbreviations became habitual, resulting in us using these terms when we communicated the diagnosis verbally.

It was not long before this caught the attention and, unsurprisingly, incurred the ire of our senior psychiatrists in the hospital.

In that foregone era where medical audits were not the be-all and end-all, our seniors were upset with us for using short forms such as “Schiz”, either written or verbal, not because they were afraid that we would fail an audit, but because doing so was disrespectful.

We learnt that as mental health providers, we must respect the diseases we treat and, even more so, the patients who are labouring under the immense debilitation of these unfortunate illnesses.

Some shrugged off such terminology issues as unimportant and instead blamed the senior doctors for being "anal".

I, however, took to the reasoning and have since joined the ranks of greying psychiatrists. Having been trained to utilise psychiatric diagnoses in the strictest and most accurate manner, it is often extremely jarring to hear them used flippantly by the public.