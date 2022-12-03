Commentary: Will a broader definition of merit really reduce young jobseekers’ anxieties?

SINGAPORE: Are grades or internships more important in getting a job? What are the trade-offs in chasing internships? How can recruiters and jobseekers alike stop fixating on academic achievement?

These were among the questions posed to a panel I sat on in September, in a dialogue organised by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). We discussed the concerns young people face transitioning from school to work with about 70 student participants.

Yet the concerns that stood out to me that night were less about the anxieties associated with beginning that first job, but rather with clinching that job in the first place.

Long before this dialogue, it was clear that my generation was anxious about securing good jobs.

“Our students feel pigeonholed in a system where the stakes are high from very early in their lives. Our graduates and workers are anxious about their careers,” said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the launch of the Forward Singapore exercise in June.

An inter-university survey released in June revealed that “career prospects after university” was the third highest source of stress overall across 470 respondents.