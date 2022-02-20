Commentary: After dominating social media for 15 years, Facebook meets its match

SINGAPORE: For all the talk about efforts governments must make to rein in Big Tech, it was the exposure to market discipline that caused Meta to suffer its historic loss in share value.

On Feb 3, Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc, plunged 26 per cent, thanks to dismal earning results and a muted business outlook. More than US$200 billion in market value was erased in one day, the biggest wipeout in market value for any American company throughout history.

While Meta's stock performance has gotten fund managers and retail investors to recalibrate their investment strategies, Meta's nosedive reveals hard truths about today's digital economy.

WHISTLEBLOWERS HARDLY MATTER TO INVESTORS

On Oct 3, 2021, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen described on 60 Minutes how she disclosed tens of thousands of Facebook's internal documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and The Wall Street Journal.

The papers allege Facebook was lacklustre in responding to social ills emerging from its platforms, which ranged from body issues among teenage girls to suppression of political movements.

In a subcommittee hearing, Haugen alleged Facebook leadership had deliberately deployed engagement-based ranking without integrity and security systems, so as to maximise its profit margins at the expense of citizen welfare.