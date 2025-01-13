Commentary: Meta’s U-turn on fact-checking is dangerous, but perhaps there’s a silver lining

SINGAPORE: The recent announcement by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg that the company will get rid of fact-checking and scale back content moderation on its social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Threads is not entirely surprising.

After all, his move to introduce such controls were largely in response to public and stakeholder pressure in the wake of Donald Trump’s first successful attempt at becoming president of the United States in 2016.

Since then, Mr Zuckerberg has made comments that suggest he was never fully convinced of the company’s duty to moderate harmful content or to fact-check information shared by its users. The company has also been downsizing its content moderation and policy teams since 2022 as part of cost-cutting measures, and continues to do so on a rolling basis.

The latest announcement however is the clearest indication that Meta is bowing to political pressure ahead of the second Trump presidency, and comes on the heels of other moves that include promoting GOP-ally Joel Kaplan to head of policy. He had earlier appointed staunch Trump supporter Dana White, who runs the UFC mixed martial arts promotion, to Meta’s board.

Mr Zuckerberg also said he would work on issues of free speech with Trump, which is ironic given that, just four years ago, the once and future president was considered too dangerous to even be a Meta user.