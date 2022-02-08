Commentary: Is Meta stock plunge a sign the tech bubble will burst soon?

LONDON: Heavy-hitting tech stocks have marched investors all the way to the top of a very big hill. Are they about to lead them back down again?

For years, those of a more nervous disposition have been concerned by the outsized role Big Tech plays in United States stock markets. Together, the 10 biggest stocks, mostly tech-flavoured, account for about a third of the entire market capitalisation of the S&P 500 index.

That is far above the concentration observed in the previous tech bubble peak of 2000.

So, the bear case goes, if they hit a bump, they could topple the rest of the market with them. Even the most optimistic of fund managers have had this in the back of their minds since well before the pandemic struck.

It has not mattered. Until now.

Meta – known as Facebook before chief executive Mark Zuckerberg decided very normal humans would enjoy communing with their very normal human friends in the form of 1990s-style avatars – this week delivered a humdinger of a warning on its outlook, sending its stock, and the broader market, reeling.

More than US$230 billion vanished from the company’s market capitalisation when shares fell 26 per cent after Zuckerberg acknowledged he was feeling the pinch from the competition.