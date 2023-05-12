Commentary: WhatsApp in-chat transactions could shake up Singapore's e-payment scene - but how safe are they?

SINGAPORE: The world of digital payments is evolving rapidly, and WhatsApp's recent move to introduce in-chat payments to the Singaporean market is a testament to that fact.

The moves of Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, in the financial sphere are anticipated to revolutionise local businesses and stimulate competition among the region's e-payment players. Yet, it also raises questions on security, privacy, and the risk of scams and fraud.

WhatsApp has a staggering 4.6 million users in Singapore, making it a strategic region for rolling out its payment feature. Already available in Brazil and India, the service is now being extended to Singapore-based businesses. This in-chat payment system opens a gateway for businesses to tap into a vast customer base directly within the messaging app.

The integration of commerce into the daily communication routine of millions could potentially stimulate business growth, customer engagement and convenience. This ease of transaction is further complemented by the lack of transaction fees and limits (at least for now), making it a tempting proposition for both businesses and consumers.

LEVELLING THE PLAYING FIELD FOR BUSINESSES AND E-PAYMENT USERS

Small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) stand to benefit significantly from this tool, providing much needed accessibility for customer engagement beyond the basic messaging feature. Payments are seamlessly integrated into the messaging app, making the buying process straightforward and efficient.