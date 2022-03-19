Commentary: Southeast Asia will face the music with methane emissions

SINGAPORE: Heads were turned when the Global Methane Pledge promised a 30 per cent cut by 2030. The optics were superb at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, but details have been scarce.

The pledge counts Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia among the 103 signatories at COP26. The discourse in Southeast Asia has focused on the pledge and individual solutions, but not the proportionality of the problems.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has identified methane as one of the main greenhouse gases causing global warming since 1990.

Methane is naturally degraded in the atmosphere within 15 years - sooner than carbon dioxide - but its potency is much greater. Within the first 20 years, 1kg of methane has the same warming impact as 86kg of carbon dioxide.

In the 1.5 degree Celsius pathways modelled by the IPCC, methane emissions have to be reduced by 34 per cent by 2030 - more than the Global Methane Pledge. Lately, it was found that the IPCC overestimated contributions from natural sources by 10 times and underestimated contributions from oil and gas production by 25 to 40 per cent.

Besides understanding methane emissions from industrial processes, more attention is needed on the relative contributions from various sources like forest fires, gas leakages, cow burps, rice paddies, and volcanoes. This strengthens the impetus to confront the methane problem.