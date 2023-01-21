Commentary: Give Michelle Yeoh her Oscar already

SINGAPORE: “Forty years, not letting go of this”, said Michelle Yeoh on Jan 10, holding on to her best actress Golden Globe award for her leading role in the movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hollywood doesn’t seem ready to let go of her either. The day after her win, the Malaysia-born actress was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards - seen as a more reliable indicator of the Academy Awards. Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday (Jan 24) and already, Yeoh is seen as a frontrunner alongside stars like Cate Blanchett.

Yeoh has had a meteoric rise in Hollywood these past few years, thanks to memorable supporting roles in recent blockbusters Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, and striking leading roles in hit Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin and an upcoming Star Trek spinoff.

No wonder Time magazine recently named the 60-year-old its 2022 Icon of the Year.

It’s nice to see that Hollywood has finally caught on. In Asia, fans of Hong Kong cinema have long considered her a movie icon from popular 1980s and 1990s action flicks. Come Chinese New Year, there’s a good chance Yeoh will be on our screens.

FROM BOND GIRL AND MATRIARCH TO INTERDIMENSIONAL HERO

Perhaps her reputation for turning down roles that perpetuate harmful tropes about Asian women might be the reason it took that long for her to land her first leading role, and to gain the kind of international acclaim she so deserves.