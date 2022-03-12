Commentary: Why scrapping mid-year exams is giving some parents more anxiety than relief

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Mar 7), the Education Ministry announced the removal of mid-year examinations in all primary and secondary schools by 2023.

Parents are perennially concerned about the Singapore education system being stressful for children, yet this news was met with mixed reactions.

Online, some parents didn’t hide their anxiety: How will they know if their child has mastered the concepts? Wouldn’t this simply be replaced with other forms of assessment that will be just as stressful, or worse, fuel the demand for private tuition?

And doesn’t this suddenly raise the stakes of the end-year examinations?

Far from being a bolt out of the blue, this follows changes to assessment policies over the last decade. All Primary 1 examinations and Primary 2 mid-year examinations were removed in 2010. Mid-year examinations for Primary 3 and 5 and Secondary 1 and 3 were also removed between 2019 and 2021.

And reducing the stress permeating the school system and the competitive focus on academic grades has been a key objective. Another has been the promotion of the joy of learning by moving away from memorisation and rote learning.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament that such changes have had a positive impact: Teachers could “better pace and deepen learning”.

With several weeks of curriculum time freed up from examination preparation, teachers could focus on more inquiry-based learning and critical life skills, and less chalk and talk.