Commentary: Middle powers may miss the global order more than they think

NO LONGER ON THE SAME TEAM

In rich countries, it will be to admit that they and the US are no longer on the same team, and must find ways to protect liberal democratic values without America.

For much of the so-called global south, however, and in particular for emerging middle powers, no longer “living within the lie” may mean something quite different. Many of them have long chafed against a “rules-based” order they felt made some countries more equal than others.

There were good reasons to feel that way, from the rich world’s early devil-take-the-hindmost approach to COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the wildly inconsistent application of international law to different conflicts.

From this perspective, ending the pretence means dropping one’s restraints. In addition to relief at the end of hypocrisy, some countries may welcome an amoral take on the global order. Rather than pushing for the rules to be applied with truly equal force to all, they will be tempted by the immediate freedom that comes with unashamedly pursuing one’s national interests.

This is understandable. But they risk finding that that freedom is worth little if another, stronger country has views about how they should exercise it. In the absence of a hegemon to coordinate or enforce the rules of the game - however selectively - the naked pursuit of national self-interest is at best inefficient, at worst a recipe for conflict or subjugation.

Even if you are not interested in the superpowers, they will sooner or later be interested in you. Without even the veneer of rules to appeal to, all that is left is power.