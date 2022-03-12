Commentary: Even mild cases of COVID-19 might be bad for our brains

DALLAS, Texas: Researchers have been steadily gathering important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain.

Two years into the pandemic, these findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as ageing.

As a cognitive neuroscientist, my past research focused on understanding how normal brain changes related to ageing affect people’s ability to think and move - particularly in middle age and beyond.

But as evidence came in showing that COVID-19 could affect the body and brain for months following infection, my research team shifted some of its focus to better understanding how the illness might influence the natural process of aging.

This was motivated in large part by compelling new work from the United Kingdom investigating the impact of COVID-19 on the human brain.

COVID-19 INFECTIONS CAN CAUSE LOSS IN BRAIN VOLUME

In a large study published in the journal Nature on Mar 7, a team of researchers in the UK investigated brain changes in people ages 51 to 81 who had experienced COVID-19.

They relied on a database called the UK Biobank, which contains brain imaging data from over 45,000 people in the UK going back to 2014. This means that there was baseline data and brain imaging of all of those people from before the pandemic.