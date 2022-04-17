Commentary: There is much more to mindfulness than mainstream hype

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Mindfulness is seemingly everywhere these days. A Google search that I conducted in January for the term “mindfulness” resulted in almost 3 billion hits. The practice is now routinely offered in workplaces, schools, psychologists’ offices and hospitals all across the country.

Most of the public enthusiasm for mindfulness stems from the reputation it has for reducing stress. But scholars and researchers who work on mindfulness, and the Buddhist tradition itself, paint a more complex picture than popular media does.

MEDICALISING MEDITATION

Mindfulness originated in the Buddhist practice of “anapana-sati”, a Sanskrit phrase that means “awareness of breath”. Buddhist historian Erik Braun has traced the origins of the contemporary popularity of meditation to colonial Burma – modern-day Myanmar – in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Meditation, which was practised almost exclusively inside monasteries until then, was introduced to the general public in a simplified format that was easier to learn. The gradual spread of meditation from that time to the present is a surprisingly complex story.

In the United States, meditation first started to be practised among diverse communities of spiritual seekers as early as the 19th century. It was adopted by professional psychotherapists in the early 20th century. By the 21st century, it had become a mass marketing phenomenon promoted by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra and Gwyneth Paltrow.