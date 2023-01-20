Commentary: Maybe the Miss Universe national costume segment is meant to be controversial

SINGAPORE: While the Miss Universe pageant – and its narrowly defined standards of beauty – may seem out of step with the times, there is no escaping the wave of publicity that accompanies each annual event.

The news that goes viral can be touching - such as the gown made of soft drink tabs by this year’s Miss Thailand who paid homage to her garbage collector parents. But commentary can be snarky, especially when it comes to the national costume segment.

For instance, in this year’s competition, Miss Netherlands dressed up as a human-sized stroopwafel, a popular biscuit snack in the country. Miss El Salvador wielded a Bitcoin sceptre, a nod to her country being the first in the world to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.

Sometimes, costumes are even downright controversial like Miss Russia’s “The Crown of the Russian Empire” tiara, mini dress and cape combo, which could be seen as being insensitive during a pageant purported to be about world peace. (In contrast, Miss Ukraine came dressed as the archangel Michael, the defender saint of the capital of Kyiv in a costume put together from limited materials over the course of four months by candlelight.)