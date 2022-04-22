Commentary: What happens when soldiers in Russia trigger missile strikes far away in Ukraine?

LONDON: Three decades ago, the Canadian anthropologist Hugh Gusterson embedded himself among United States nuclear weapons scientists at a research facility in California with the aim of understanding what makes them tick.

“When you think of anthropologists, you [normally] think of people who study cannibals in New Guinea,” Gusterson said in a 2016 TED talk. “I wanted to know why someone, when they graduate from university, would want to give the rest of their life to designing weapons that could kill millions of people, what it feels like to do that for a living.”

Gusterson’s findings are distinctly timely now, as the war in Ukraine continues. What he discovered, after living in this shadowy world for a couple of years, was that weapons scientists’ worldviews were distinctly different from what he expected.

NOT RIGHT-WING POLITICAL IDEOLOGUES

“I assumed [they] would be right-wing Republicans. I was wrong,” he recalled. “More of them were liberal. Many had been active in the civil rights movements… they gave to environmental causes. And about 70 per cent of the scientists I spoke to were active Christians.”

“They weren’t political ideologues… they did it out of a kind of pragmatic sense,” he added. More specifically, the scientists thought “nuclear weapons keep the peace… that they were making devices that just pragmatically forced countries to behave themselves and not attack each other”.

This might seem bizarre to some. But Gusterson’s story reveals two important points: First, it is always dangerous to presume that we know the internal logic driving others.

And, second, insofar as modern warfare involves all manner of different professions and specialisations, we do not always pay enough attention to the lesser-known ones.