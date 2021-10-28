Commentary: Mixing languages in classrooms can boost academic performance

JAKARTA: Multilingual skills that allow people to switch from one language to another or mix languages are often considered more as a problem than an asset.

It's no surprise that multilingual speakers are often associated with pejorative terms, like bahasa gado-gado (mixed-up language) in Indonesia for mixing Bahasa Indonesia and English in a conversation.

Research has documented the use of similar terms elsewhere, including bahasa rojak (salad language) in Malaysia, amulumala (verbal salad) in Nigeria, and tuti futi (broken-up) in the Punjabi-speaking community in India.

There are also more neutral-sounding terms like Singlish (Singapore), Japlish (Japan), Franglais (France/Canada), Taglish (the Philippines) and Hinglish (India) to label the mix of multiple languages.

Formal education systems share a similar view, looking at them as a hindrance to students’ academic success as they are believed to delay the process of learning school subjects.

Contrary to popular opinion, research shows multilingual practices do not have any adverse effect on students’ academic achievement. Adopting a multilingual approach in classrooms has proven to be important in increasing students’ academic performance and even closing the achievement gap between students living in cities and those in villages.

It has also been reported that multilingual students’ academic progress, particularly in reading and mathematics, are two to three times greater than that of their monolingual counterparts.

WHY MIXING LANGUAGES CAN BE GOOD FOR LEARNING

There are at least three main reasons why multilingual skills give students an academic edge. First, multilingual skills help students to activate their prior knowledge - knowledge and experiences previously acquired at schools and at home.