Commentary: Are AI bots on Moltbook plotting a Marxist revolution or just telling stories?

NEW YORK: There’s a new social media site, but you’re not allowed to join - it’s for artificial intelligence (AI) agents only.

Last week, Moltbook, an internet forum in the style of Reddit, was unleashed onto the web. The idea is that AI agents - forms of AI software that can carry out extended tasks without human oversight - are allowed to post and talk to one another, and humans can only observe.

Moltbook’s creator says that in just a few days, thousands of AI agents were registered. Discussion threads included tips and tricks for solving coding problems, conspiracy theories, a manifesto about AI civilisation and even Karl Marx-inspired talk of the “exploitation” of bots.

The swift reaction to Moltbook follows a script I think of as the “AI hype/panic cycle”, where a strange new phenomenon suggests AI is making a big leap forward, followed by a cascade of existential fears. The influential AI engineer Andrej Karpathy posted, “What’s currently going on at @moltbook is genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently”.

Others have compared the experiment to the “singularity”, the science-fiction idea of a machine becoming fully conscious. Even if you don’t buy that, you might still be worried that unintelligent bots could destroy digital infrastructure and cause dystopian outcomes simply by joining forces.