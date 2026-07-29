Commentary: Panic over Moonshot’s Kimi K3 is a sputnik moment for ‘open’ AI
As reports began swirling that the US was considering a crackdown on Chinese AI models, Silicon Valley revolted. This marks a significant shift, says Catherine Thorbecke for Bloomberg Opinion.
TOKYO: The release of Moonshot’s Kimi K3 has spurred plenty of noise in Washington, marked by threats of a crackdown and accusations of stealing. But the signal from Silicon Valley says something different: Open models are becoming essential to AI leadership, and the US is falling behind.
First came the panic. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared sanctions and Entity List designations were “on the table”, while accusing Chinese firms of intellectual property theft via distillation, a standard technique in which one model’s outputs are used to improve another. White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios echoed these sentiments. Soon, reports began swirling that the US was considering a crackdown on Chinese AI models themselves.
Then something kind of incredible happened: Silicon Valley revolted. A coalition of 179 startups and tech founders signed a letter addressed to Kratsios and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, urging against a ban of foreign models. Recent Chinese releases such as Kimi K3 show “open distribution is now a competitive strategy”, the letter stated. US leadership requires not just better American open models, but continued access to those already available worldwide, it added.
Often described as open source (though more precisely called open weight), these AI models make their inner workings available publicly, allowing developers to download, run and fine-tune them.
Days later, Nvidia founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang joined X and used his first-ever post to share a separate letter signed by heavyweights including Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google, and even OpenAI. It similarly defended open models, but went even further, challenging Washington’s characterisation of theft. Policymakers should not “conflate legitimate model-development techniques with misappropriation”, it stated. Distillation “is a widely used technique for model improvement, evaluation, and validation.”
A SIGNIFICANT SHIFT
It’s a big day for those of us who have been saying this even when it wasn’t cool. The industry’s response marks a significant shift.
Advocates of open AI for years have argued that US leadership cannot rest solely on closed systems controlled by just a handful of labs. Now much of Silicon Valley is making the same case - and loudly enough that this once-wonky debate has gone mainstream, with even 24-hour diner Denny’s weighing-in.
So how will this change the business dynamics of the lucrative AI boom?
For many firms, the sudden support isn’t exactly altruism for the cause of shared knowledge. Open weight AI doesn’t mean that revenue will be eroded, but it will likely be redistributed. It’s already been happening, bringing more capital flowing toward companies selling the infrastructure for AI to run on, including chipmakers, cloud service providers and application developers.
Nvidia would be an obvious winner; the more developers can download and deploy open models, the greater demand for hardware to operate them. Amazon, Microsoft and Google also stand to gain by hosting AI systems on their cloud platforms. Expanding support for Chinese models could be a key way for American firms to capture revenue from technology developed abroad.
The change does, however, leave companies like Anthropic (the most glaring outlier in Silicon Valley to have not signed onto either of the letters) and OpenAI exposed. They’ve been vulnerable because the real AI race may be less about who can build a God-like computer first than who can diffuse intelligence across the economy fastest.
A CRACKDOWN WOULD BACKFIRE
Washington would be wise to listen to its own industry, but it’s still very possible that the Trump administration may impose restrictions.
A reflexive crackdown, however, would backfire. Banning Chinese models in the US would not stop global developers from using them, putting American researchers at an inherent disadvantage. Not to mention undoing delicate and necessary progress in AI safety discussions with Beijing.
Nor would doing so mitigate the cybersecurity threats open systems might pose; everyone else in the world could still access them. And recent events have also complicated the claim they are more risky regarding cybersecurity.
The high-profile incident last week of an unreleased OpenAI agent going rogue during an evaluation, compromising systems at model repository Hugging Face garnered global headlines over cyber risks. Yet Hugging Face said in a blogpost that it used GLM 5.2, developed by Beijing-based Zhipu, as part of its defensive response. The control these tools offer can be dual-use for defenders as well as attackers.
Kratsios also claimed Moonshot violated US export controls by using Nvidia chips to develop Kimi K3. The two firms haven’t publicly addressed the allegations; it remains unclear whether it’s accurate. But even if it is, the episode would further expose how porous the current policy is. At a time when Beijing has reacted to chip restrictions by rejecting Nvidia and attempting an all-out effort to create homegrown alternatives, Washington’s policy responses have still focused on holding China back versus keeping America ahead. This strategy may buy time, but in the long run has incentivised these Chinese investments in domestic options.
Washington may be attempting to contain China’s latest AI breakthrough the best ways it knows how. But the panic has forced Silicon Valley to finally admit that open models are a strategic asset. If that ends up actually producing a competitive, open ecosystem in the US, Kimi will have strengthened American AI more than any attempts to suppress it ever could.