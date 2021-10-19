Commentary: Does Singapore seem more anxious about COVID-19 deaths than other causes?

SINGAPORE: As Singapore eases measures to prepare for endemic living, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung cautioned in August that Singapore has to be “psychologically prepared that the death toll due to COVID-19 will also likely go up”.

Is this an ominous warning or a sombre reminder of reality?

These tensions are coming into sharper focus as infections and deaths mount. We have seen our youngest COVID-19 fatality last week with a 23-year-old succumbing to the disease.

Singapore recorded 233 COVID-19 deaths as of Oct 17, according to the MOH Situation Report, with nearly 80 per cent of these occurring in the past two months.

There was a sharp uptick in cases from August, resulting from community spread of the more transmissible and virulent Delta variant, despite 84 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated.

No doubt the recent spike in deaths has provoked a range of reactions.

Some see the COVID-19 death toll as part and parcel of living with the virus, but such reactions often get chastised for being insensitive to the pain of those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Others insist every death is one too many and at the extremes, clamour for stricter policies to reduce our shared vulnerability – even a return to a zero-COVID strategy that countries like New Zealand have abandoned.

WHY ARE COVID-19 DEATHS SEEN DIFFERENTLY?

Pandemics are as much psychological as epidemiological events. How we respond to the disease and the kinds of public health measures we accept are influenced by our beliefs, fears and perceptions of the existential threat to self and society.

About 60 people die in Singapore every day on average. Cancer, pneumonia and ischaemic heart disease – the top three causes - account for about two-thirds, or around 40 deaths a day, according to the Ministry of Health. Influenza accounts for an estimated 600 to 800 deaths here each year.

So why do we seem especially anxious about the toll of COVID-19?

Behavioural experts attribute this to “salience bias”. Our sensitivity to COVID-19 risks has been heightened by its prominence in our lives.