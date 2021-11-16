Commentary: Prepare for more mosquitoes as the world heats up

SYDNEY: Mosquitoes currently kill more than a million people each year. Diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and Rift Valley fever, and Zika virus borne by these irritating insects are estimated to affect up to 1 billion people in 109 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Increased rainfall, humidity and temperatures due to climate change may affect the transmission dynamics, geographical range and socioeconomic drivers of mosquito-borne diseases.

Yet there are ongoing arguments in the scientific community about the relative impact of climate change, as opposed to other health and economic factors, on disease risk.

When a mosquito bites a human, they can transmit a pathogen which causes disease. In 2017, malaria killed about 620,000 people, mostly in Africa, while dengue killed 40,500, mostly in Asia. Other non-fatal mosquito borne diseases can cause chronic conditions which affect millions of people.

Mosquitoes and their pathogens typically prosper in warmer weather. Both mosquitoes and the pathogens that infect humans with disease increase more or less exponentially with rising temperatures or increased rainfall, up to a certain limit, where they begin to decline, after been blasted by extreme temperatures over 36 degrees Celsius or flushed out by heavy rains.

While droughts reduce rainfall, drying stagnant pools of water or water storage indoors make optimum breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Public health systems that have little experience with mosquito-borne diseases must be prepared contain and prevent them.

WARMER TEMPERATURES, MORE MOSQUITOES

In Colombia and Venezuela, malaria cases increased by 35 per cent following dry conditions associated with the El Nino weather cycle. The pathogens that cause disease may also be affected by changing climatic conditions, breeding more frequently and in greater numbers.

From 2010 to 2018, rates of transmission of mosquito-borne diseases such malaria were in decline in many areas of the world. However, rates of transmission of dengue fever have been increasing substantially. Dengue is now endemic in more than 120 countries.