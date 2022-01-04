Commentary: So your kitchen has been overrun by pantry moths. Don't panic

SYDNEY: Has your home recently been overrun by tiny grey moths, flapping erratically around your kitchen? Spotted some suspicious webs in a cereal box? You might be sharing your dried food with pantry moths (also known as plodia interpunctella).

Although several species of moth can live and breed in our homes, the pantry moth (also known as the “Indian meal moth”) is one of the most common unwanted moth-guests.

Pantry moths are found on every continent except Antarctica. They feed on rice, grains, flour, pasta, cereals, dried fruits, spices, seeds, nuts and other dried food. Their fondness for dried foods makes them a major pest in food storage facilities.

So how did they get in your house – and what can you do to get rid of them?

LARGE AMOUNTS OF SILK WEBBING AND FAECES

Like other moths, pantry moths have four distinct life stages: Egg, caterpillar, pupae and adult.

The first sign of a pantry moth infestation is often the sight of adult moths flying in an erratic, zig-zag path around our kitchens.

Pantry moth adults have grey wings with bronze or tan bands near the wing tips.