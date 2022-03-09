Commentary: We need to stop telling women that they can 'have it all'

SINGAPORE: Popularised in the 1980s, the ambiguous notion of “having it all” has become synonymous with the idea of the perfect modern working woman: One who seamlessly juggles a high-flying career and personal interests with raising a family without having to sacrifice one for the other – the perfect mother, wife and employee.

Back then, the notion signified ambition (and a shot at financial self-sufficiency) beyond what was expected of women at the time.

Three decades on, some say that it has morphed into unrealistic expectations and unnecessary pressure for women.

Working women today are facing increased pressure to succeed at work and manage the care of their families. While workforce participation in many societies has steadily increased, the number of hours that women spend on childcare and activities around the home hasn't diminished.

For many, this results in a cycle of guilt, regret and stress – not the envisaged ambition, sense of accomplishment and success.

The COVID-19 pandemic shone a stark light on the challenges women globally faced as they took on a greater share of unpaid chores and left the workforce at a faster rate than men, according to the International Labour Organization.

Reeling from burnout and exhaustion, one in three women has considered leaving the workforce or moving to less demanding careers, up from one in four in 2020, according to the 2021 Women in the Workplace study.

REDEFINING WHAT “HAVING IT ALL" MEANS

“Having it all” is hurting, not helping women. This narrow definition of success for women – which hinges on having “a great career” and “a great family” – is problematic on several fronts.