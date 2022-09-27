Commentary: Why we mourn people we've never met

SINGAPORE: I woke up to a notification on my mobile phone on Sep 9 that Queen Elizabeth II had died. Tapping on the notification led me to an online news article about her death.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the queen was 96 when she died, after increasing bouts of ill health, particularly after her husband Prince Philip died in April last year.

Immediately, the sadness and grief from the ensuing comments, from members of public, were palpable.

In the next few days, there was a huge outpouring of grief from members of public, not just from the UK, but from everywhere in the world.

This was reminiscent of the time Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, 91, died in March 2015. Likewise, our nation grieved deeply. Tearful crowds lined the entire route of the funeral procession despite a heavy downpour to bid him one last farewell.