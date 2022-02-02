Commentary: Will only a Marvel blockbuster lure movie-goers back to cinemas?

SINGAPORE: When Jack Neo made his very first movie, Money No Enough, in 1998, little could he imagine the title might be describing the cinema industry in 2022.

To some, Filmgarde Cineplexes announcing the closure of two of their three cinemas in March will simply garner a shrug of the shoulders. After all, it’s not like it’s Golden Village shuttering their doors for good.

But to others, this was a long time coming. Not Filmgarde’s closure per se, but the winnowing of the entire cinema industry in Singapore.

During its heyday in the mid-90s, Singapore boasted one of the highest box office per capita in the world. Back then, a date consisted of dinner and a movie. Somewhere in the last 10 years or so, with the advent of online dating and streaming, a night out evolved to become the more suggestive “Netflix and chill”.

Filmgarde’s latest announcement puts the closures down to a combination of the rise of streaming platforms and the impact of COVID-19, but some cinema operators have had it tough for a while now.

Even the bigger players are suffering. Eng Wah Cinemas, who rebranded themselves as WE Cinemas in 2010 and was the fourth biggest cinema operator here after Golden Village, Cathay and Shaw, has closed cinemas in Toa Payoh, Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and most prominently, in Suntec City.

Today, it has one cinema left standing in Clementi.