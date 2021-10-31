Commentary: Why is it okay for newly married people to move out, but not singles?

SINGAPORE: A young single friend of mine recently moved out. Her mum’s reaction was a mix of disapproval and a sense of abandonment.

Two soon-to-be-married couple friends rented a place when their build-to-order (BTO) flat was delayed around the same time. Their parents not only approved but blessed them with a new refrigerator to get them started.

These are common scenarios in Singapore today. Young people leave their parents’ to live on their own.

Singles, however, seem to be getting a lot more flak for it. When 26-year-old account executive Cherie Lim shared her reasons for renting a co-living space in a CNA story, many netizens blasted her for being wasteful, entitled and ungrateful.

Some also suggest this is a Western concept Singaporeans should not adopt.