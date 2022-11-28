Commentary: YouTube star MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

NEW YORK: What was the most important M&A deal of 2022?

One candidate: In August, casino operator Penn Entertainment spent US$162 million to acquire 36 per cent of digital media site Barstool Sports, thus completing a multi-year acquisition (Penn already owned 64 per cent of Barstool via multiple transactions dating back to January 2020).

On the popular business podcast All-In, investor and entrepreneur David Friedberg said it was the most important deal of the year because it highlights an important consumer trend: People buying consumer products from influencers instead of corporations.

Let me explain his argument with a quick thought experiment: Imagine that you work for Procter & Gamble in the early 2000s and want to sell a mop replacement called the Swiffer. How would you market it to millions of people?

Well, first you’d create the product then buy ads where the attention is concentrated: Print, TV, radio and in-store placements.

Today, the creation of popular consumer products often proceeds in the reverse order of operations. Internet influencers build massive followings on social media – in other words, they capture attention – then they go out and create products to sell to that audience.