Commentary: Dancing in MRT linkways - how to navigate the use of public space in a maturing city

SINGAPORE: A recent series of incidents has resurfaced the complex issue of how public spaces are used in Singapore.

This month, mirrors along an underground linkway at Bayfront MRT station were frosted after feedback that dancers using the area as a makeshift practice space were obstructing pedestrian flow.

Dancers who have turned Marina Bay Sands' outdoor fountain area into an unofficial performance venue also found themselves having to find new spaces after the integrated resort introduced approval requirements for all choreographed performances and filming last year, citing the shared nature of the space.

Beyond dance and youths, a group of elderly who regularly sing their beloved tunes at the entrance of Chinatown MRT station has also drawn complaints from nearby shop owners and patrons, according to media reports.

These incidents are not isolated events. Instead, they reflect the intricate interplay between land use, urban planning and community needs in a maturing society: How do we balance individual needs and expressions with collective harmony in shared public environments?