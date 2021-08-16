Commentary: PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation signals UMNO’s back in driver’s seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin submitted his resignation letter to the King on Aug 16 (Monday) which the latter accepted, but the political impasse has still not yet been resolved.

Though Muhyiddin has been appointed caretaker prime minister until a new prime minister is identified, the political crisis has only deepened.

And yet Muhyiddin felt he had no choice. His hand was forced when it became clear in the last few weeks that his already razor-thin majority was coming into sharper focus.

His government has come under fire for the country’s COVID-19 situation, which has seen infection numbers skyrocket to more than 20,000 cases and a few hundred deaths each day.

Last Friday (Aug 13), he offered a slew of political reforms to the opposition that curb the powers of the ruling coalition and office of the prime minister while strengthening diversity of representation in Parliament, in exchange for support for a confidence motion.

This last-minute gesture was rejected wholesale by Pakatan Harapan, alongside other opposition parties.