Commentary: What can museums do to make sure their acquisitions do not fuel illicit trafficking of art and antiquities?

LEICESTER: When you visit a museum, what goes through your mind? Do you simply admire the objects on display? Or do you stop to think where the hundreds of years old artefacts came from and how they were acquired?

On Tuesday (Sep 6), the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced the return of 58 stolen antiquities worth an estimated US$19 million (S$26.7 million) to Italy. Twenty-one of the pieces, including the Marble Head of Athena, were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In Singapore, reports emerged in August that a 386-year-old religious artefact allegedly stolen from Nepal was in the possession of the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) in Singapore. The reports alleged that the gold-copper statue depicting a Hindu deity was originally from the Neel Barahi temple and was stolen in 1999 from the house of a caretaker.

ACM said in response to media queries that the item was acquired in 2015 in accordance with the National Heritage Board’s established procedures on acquisition. It added that the item was not listed in the Art Loss Register, the world’s largest private database of looted art.

This is not the first time the ACM has been embroiled in controversy over allegedly illicitly trafficked artefacts.

In 2015, ACM returned a 11th-century Chola bronze sculpture allegedly stolen from India, to the Indian authorities. ACM had purchased the sculpture - depicting a Hindu goddess - in 2007 for US$650,000 from a defunct New York gallery accused of an extensive antiquities-smuggling operation masterminded by the now disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor.