Commentary: When shopping giant Mustafa meets retail paradise Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Will the arrival of retail giant Mustafa in Johor Bahru bring more joy to shoppers or just more traffic to the customary weekend jams at the Causeway or Second Link?

In January, Mustafa, which operates the iconic 24-hour Mustafa Centre in Singapore’s Little India district, announced it would buy most of the retail space at the 11-storey Capital City Mall in Tampoi for RM368 million (US$83 million) and open its first store in Malaysia in the second half of 2023.

Mustafa Centre is known to be packed to the brim, spread over two buildings and six storeys (and occasionally overflowing to the street). Its website claims to offer more than 300,000 items, ranging from clothes and groceries to electrical appliances and even gold bars.

It may not have the same allure as a mainstream Orchard Road or downtown mall. Online reviews note that Mustafa’s narrow walkways can get claustrophobic and it is rarely empty of customers.

But this adds to its near legendary reputation as a source of affordable items and imported Indian and Pakistani foodstuff, among others. The shopaholic’s giddy hunt amongst the seemingly infinite maze of products is often reported to be a highlight of its retail experience.

It is not yet known if Mustafa will offer a similar experience in Malaysia, but how might its arrival be received by Singapore shoppers or JB residents?