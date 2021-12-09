Commentary: Aung San Suu Kyi's charges show she has been an obstacle to Myanmar military’s interests

SINGAPORE: "All absurd", said Daw Aung San Suu Kyi when accused of corruption in October.

“Absurd” best describes the whole process of charges brought against her since February up to the recent verdict on Monday (Dec 6).

Within hours of this verdict, Aung San Suu Kyi’s four-year prison sentence for incitement and violating pandemic safety restrictions was commuted to a two-year house arrest. Still, it gives a foretaste of sentences yet to be meted out.

The State Administration Council (SAC) junta has slapped a total of 12 charges against her, with a potential combined prison term of more than 100 years.

This array of charges demonstrates the single-minded focus with which the SAC has attempted to discredit and delegitimise Aung San Suu Kyi’s political and popular standing.

The nature and process of the charges brought against Aung San Suu Kyi highlight the military’s entrenched view that she and the National League for Democracy (NLD) are obstacles to the military’s political and economic interests, and that the Feb 1 coup is above all, an anti-NLD project.