Commentary: Please don't give up on Myanmar

ITHACA, New York: Myanmar is on the edge of a state collapse nearly 11 months after a military coup. Violence and insecurity have followed the coup, while the country is also suffering greatly from COVID-19 and a resulting economic crisis.

Former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who lived under house arrest for nearly 15 years in the 1990s and the early 2000s, might be spending many more years in detention after the junta sentenced her to two years in prison, while still facing additional charges.

But the Southeast Asian country of 54 million people is slipping away from headlines, as other important global issues are occupying the world's attention.

What can the international community do to resolve the political crisis in Myanmar? Western countries have already imposed targeted sanctions on junta members, including freezing their assets in foreign bank accounts and restricting their access to visas.

But they are struggling to change the junta's course as its State Administration Council (SAC) was smart enough to court China and Russia, both of which have continued to undermine the West's efforts to pressure the military regime.

While China is unhappy with the political instability created by the coup, it has not openly sided with the rival National Unity Government (NUG). Meanwhile, the Myanmar army's relationship with Moscow has reached an all-time high.

The international community thus does not have much leverage to address the political crisis in Myanmar, but they can still do at least three things to help the country.