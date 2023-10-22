Commentary: Who decides the cessation of violence in Myanmar?

SINGAPORE: The terms “violence” and “terror” are often used interchangeably in the Myanmar language အကြမ်းဖက်မှု (transliteration: aa kyam hpaat mhu). Both sides of the political divide have labelled the other as terrorists since the February 2021 coup.

In May 2021, the State Administration Council (SAC) military regime designated the guerrilla People’s Defence Force (PDF) groups as terrorists, invoking the 2014 counterterrorism law and accusing them of carrying out acts of violence and intimidation.

In March 2021, the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw representing elected lawmakers ousted by the coup declared the SAC as a “terrorist group”. In September 2021, the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) announced a “people’s defensive war” in response to the military’s violence against protestors, referring to the SAC as terrorists.

The spiralling violence in Myanmar was a main concern of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders when they invited SAC Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to Jakarta in April 2021 to discuss and agree on the Five-Point Consensus to return peace and stability to Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing agreed to the Five-Point Consensus, which prioritised the “immediate cessation of violence”.

Yet, nearly three years after the coup, SAC forces have continued and even escalated their violence with airstrikes, arson, arrests, lootings and killings. The SAC’s agenda to “crush the opposition”, including those suspected of supporting PDFs, has sparked retaliatory actions by local PDFs and resistance groups against military sympathisers.