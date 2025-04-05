Commentary: Myanmar military’s ‘ceasefire’ follows a pattern of generals exploiting disasters

DEKALB, Illinois: After a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Mar 28, the country’s military and the myriad resistance groups fighting a years-long civil war faced international calls for an immediate ceasefire.

A pause in the fighting would enable vital aid to enter the major quake zones and allow rescuers to assist victims in a disaster that has already killed more than 3,000 people.

The first to heed the call was the opposition National Unity Government, which unilaterally announced a two-week pause on attacks by its armed wing, the People’s Defense Force, on Mar 29. The Three Brotherhood Alliance – a coalition of three ethnic resistance groups: The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army – likewise agreed to a temporary truce.

But Myanmar’s military demurred. Just hours after the quake, as rescuers continued to dig through rubble in search of survivors, the generals ordered airstrikes on enemy positions in Shan state and Karen state in the country’s east – a decision that United Nations special rapporteur Tom Andrews described as “nothing short of incredible”.

The generals eventually yielded to pressure late on Wednesday (Apr 2) – some five days after the earthquake hit – announcing that they would halt fighting until Apr 22. But the statement appeared to be hollow, with reports just a day later that the military’s bombing campaign and ground offensive were continuing unabated in Kachin state in Myanmar’s north.