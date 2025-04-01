Commentary: USAID absence after the deadly Myanmar earthquake speaks volumes

A BLOW TO AMERICAN SOFT POWER

USAID’s work has long served as a strategic mechanism for America to protect its own interests both abroad and at home.

This is especially true in Southeast Asia, where the Vietnam War and the US’ secret bombings of Laos and Cambodia in the 1960s and 1970s remain fresh in the collective memory. USAID-funded remediation efforts played a critical role in turning the page for US-Vietnam diplomacy, but now the termination of programmes dedicated to cleaning up Agent Orange threatens the very foundation of the relationship.

Even before the USAID shutdown, a study from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute indicated that many Southeast Asians had increasing reservations about US leadership and engagement in the region.

By sending more than US$1.5 billion in development assistance over the past decade, the US contributes more humanitarian aid to Southeast Asia than any other country. The majority of this aid has gone to Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, where hundreds of thousands refugees have sought shelter from Myanmar’s ongoing civil war. Unless there is a sharp reversal in policy, it is estimated that US$259 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar will be axed in 2025 alone.

Before the earthquake, USAID’s withdrawal was set to devastate healthcare systems, governance programmes, and human rights organisations across Myanmar. Now those affected by these cuts are also facing the momentous task of rebuilding their country amid a civil war.

As the Chinese publicly step up to the plate, the absence of American leadership in this time of crisis will be noticed far beyond Myanmar’s borders and have a lasting impact on how Southeast Asians view the US.