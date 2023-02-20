Commentary: Clock is ticking on Myanmar as Indonesia takes over as ASEAN Chair

SINGAPORE: Hopes are high that Jakarta - which had steered the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expertly when it had last chaired the grouping - would pull its weight and rally its ASEAN colleagues to muster up a creditable response to the Myanmar crisis.

There are high expectations about how Indonesia would propose to implement the 2022 ASEAN Summit’s “Review and Decision” on the 2021 Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar.

On Feb 4, Indonesia kicked off the year as ASEAN Chair with the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat. The retreat gives the Chair the opportunity to discuss and set ASEAN’s agenda for the year, including strategies to implement ASEAN Summit directives.

The Chair’s statement coming out of the meeting, however, was underwhelming. Taken together, current ASEAN efforts towards Myanmar are indeed underwhelming: Several cooks have tossed in different ingredients, but still, it is a bland Burmese broth.

SPECIAL ENVOYS

Granted, all key actors, old and new, were present at the retreat: All ASEAN foreign ministers, save the one from Myanmar (Indonesia upheld the non-political representative criteria for the State Administration Council; predictably, the State Administration Council refused to send a representative, leaving the Myanmar seat empty). Prospective member Timor-Leste attended the retreat as an observer.

As part of the 5PC’s call to “meet with all parties concerned”, Indonesia now proposes a more nuanced approach to engaging the State Administration Council and other Myanmar stakeholders.