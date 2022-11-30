Commentary: Myanmar junta released high-profile prisoners but let’s not get ahead of ourselves

SINGAPORE: On Nov 17, the State Administration Council (SAC) released four foreign citizens from jail and nearly 6,000 other prisoners in a mass amnesty to mark the 102nd anniversary of Myanmar’s National Day.

National Day commemorates a 1920 boycott by Rangoon University students against the British colonial administration’s Rangoon University Act (1920). Many in Myanmar view this commemorative date as symbolising the beginning of its national struggle against colonial rule.

Prisoner amnesties on commemorative occasions have been a feature of both civilian administrations and military regimes in Myanmar. The Nov 17 amnesty was not the SAC’s first. Though international observers are well aware that such amnesties constitute part of the SAC’s political tactics, this recent amnesty still took most outsiders by surprise.

That surprise was mainly due to the release of high-profile detainees such as Professor Sean Turnell, who was Aung San Suu Kyi’s special economic consultant, and former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman, a well-known advocate for responsible business and investment in Myanmar.

That these two individuals possessed information that could be potentially damaging to military rule in Myanmar is no secret. In fact, Professor Turnell had been sentenced to a three-year term for violating the Official Secrets Act.