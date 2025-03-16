Commentary: Myanmar’s junta may have struck a deal with Russia to boost its imagery intelligence – but why? 

BRISBANE: There is one aspect of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing’s recent visit to Russia that has largely escaped notice. This was Vladimir Putin’s offer to help Myanmar’s military regime improve its access to satellite imagery.

This not only has obvious strategic implications, but it also has direct application to the junta’s conduct of the current civil war.

There has long been speculation that the regime’s military cooperation arrangements with China and India have included the provision of satellite imagery. However, after Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar in 2008, the United States provided overhead imagery to the Naypyidaw government and to the United Nations to help them assess the level of damage to population centres and affected rural areas.

This suggested that Myanmar did not have the capacity to acquire such imagery itself. If it was required, high resolution satellite imagery was also available from commercial firms, such as Google Earth, Digital Globe and Landsat.

Myanmar’s armed forces have doubtless already taken advantage of such sources to build up their photographic coverage of the country and to monitor shifts in the strategic environment. After all, if international organisations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch could draw on commercial imagery to report on developments in Myanmar, there is no reason why the regime could not do the same.

This process is not without its challenges, but even so, useful intelligence can be obtained with the right software and sufficient training.