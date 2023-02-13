Commentary: Drones are changing the state of play for Myanmar resistance forces

SINGAPORE: State actors and conventional air forces have long dominated the use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones in warfare. But the commercialisation of drone technology for non-military purposes has enabled non-state actors to access and weaponise readily available and affordable commercial drones against state actors.

Local defence forces in Myanmar pushing back against the Myanmar military, or Tatmadaw, gives a glimpse into this new-found agency of non-state actors.

On Oct 28, 2022, Natogyi People’s Defense Force (PDF) announced on Facebook that five Tatmadaw soldiers were killed in a drone strike on Oct 27. The footage released with the news showed four primed M9 rifle grenades dropping on junta troops.

In another attack by a PDF force in Kayin State, drone footage showed mortar shells being dropped from a larger hexacopter drone on junta troops. These attacks are part of scores of engagements that took place throughout 2022. They evince the changing pattern of warfare within Myanmar and how drones are making significant differences for the non-state actors in the ongoing conflict.

THE TATMADAW HIERARCHY

In the Tatmadaw’s hierarchy, the army has traditionally been the most dominant service force. Since the 2010s, the air force has emerged as an increasingly important actor supporting ground forces in critical battles against an array of ethnic armed organisations in the nation’s borderlands. After the 2021 coup, the military junta continued to use its airpower against ethnic armed organisations and anti-junta PDFs.