Commentary: Musk, Myanmar and the murky future of internet freedom

For Myanmar’s resistance groups and ordinary citizens, Starlink has provided a critical lifeline amid military-imposed internet blackouts. According to Access Now, a digital rights group, over 500 internet shutdowns in the country were documented worldwide in 2023, with Myanmar among the most affected.

ATHAN, a Myanmar non-profit organisation, reported that all 330 townships in Myanmar have experienced some form of communications blackout – whether telephone or internet outages – at least once since the coup.

Starlink’s availability has enabled a broad spectrum of anti-junta forces as well as local communities to bypass government-imposed restrictions, share evidence of human rights violations, and coordinate efforts against the junta.

Forces resisting the junta, for example, have established satellite-based access to the internet in more than 60 areas under their control. Without access to an independent and reliable internet service, these groups would face even greater suppression, leaving millions in an information vacuum controlled by state propaganda.

SIGNIFICANT RISKS

However, this dependency exposes them to significant risks. The junta has sought ways to track and intercept satellite communications, potentially endangering those who rely on the service for safe and anonymous online activities.

Reports indicate that the State Administration Council (SAC) has escalated its surveillance capabilities, targeting encrypted messaging, virtual private networks and other alternative communications used by opposition groups. Civilians who rely on these networks for accessing independent news sources or communicating with the outside world could find themselves targeted simply for staying informed and connected.