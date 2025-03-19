Commentary: Musk, Myanmar and the murky future of internet freedom

GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS OF NETWORK DEPENDENCY

To be clear, the global implications of network dependency extend beyond Myanmar. Countries dependent on foreign-owned digital infrastructure – from undersea cables to cloud services – face similar vulnerabilities. Governments that once saw connectivity as a purely economic or social tool now recognise it can be compromised by geopolitical power plays.

The US has already demonstrated its willingness to use key technologies as leverage, as seen in the restrictions and tariffs imposed on the semiconductor industry. Should the same strategy be applied to satellite internet services, dependent populations could be left in limbo.

To mitigate these risks, countries and resistance movements must diversify their digital infrastructure and invest in alternative technologies. For resistance groups, creative thinking and a deeper understanding of communicative modalities are necessary.

They should consider their target audience and the type of information they aim to convey before selecting a means of communication. Not all forms of communication require internet access – it should not even be the default approach in conflict-prone or vulnerable areas.

Localised mesh networks, which allow devices to communicate without centralised internet providers, offer a potential solution. This technology enables computers and devices to connect directly without passing through any central authority.

For example, The Serval Project was launched after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti to create a disaster-proof wireless network that enables cellular-like communications in the absence of cellular signals. Similarly, the Open Mesh Project seeks to provide open and free communications to citizens facing digital repression from their governments.

Ultimately, connectivity is power; and power concentrated in the hands of a few is a liability for many. As Myanmar’s resistance groups and ordinary citizens navigate their digital futures, they should recognise the perils of placing their communication lifelines in foreign hands – especially in an age where politics can dictate who stays connected and who is left in the dark.

The international community, in turn, should recognise the stakes of allowing a small number of private actors to control critical digital infrastructure in conflict zones. Failure to do so will not only impact Myanmar but set a troubling precedent for internet freedom and digital sovereignty worldwide.

Surachanee Sriyai is Visiting Fellow with the Media, Technology and Society Programme at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute. This commentary first appeared on the Institute’s blog, Fulcrum.