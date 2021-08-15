Commentary: The battle for Myanmar's seat in the UN General Assembly

SYDNEY: Across Myanmar, the battle continues between the military and those opposed to the military coup d’etat of Feb 1.

Opposition to the coup began with non-violent resistance in the form of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

The aim is now revolution and an end to the military’s decades-long dominance of political life. The revolutionaries have brought within their fold some of the armed ethnic organisations that have long fought against the military in the country’s borderlands. Civil war is looming.

A different battle for Myanmar is being fought in the United Nations.

On Sep 14, the 75th UN General Assembly (UNGA) will meet in New York. Presidents, prime ministers and dictators from across the world – or their representatives – will gather to discuss, debate and make recommendations on global issues.

The question de jour is who will represent Myanmar – the military’s representative or the representative of the democratically elected, ousted government?

It is the job of a nine-country Credentials Committee to make a recommendation to the UNGA about whose credentials to accept.

It is rare for the Committee to accept the credentials of an ousted government that does not hold power or control territory, but it is not unprecedented (Haiti in 1992, Sierra Leone in 1997).