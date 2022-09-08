Commentary: Malaysia judges make their mark with Najib verdict, but will it last?

SINGAPORE: On Aug 31, while effusively celebrating Malaysia’s 65th Merdeka Day, citizens also took heart at the recent demonstration of independence by the judiciary. Just a week prior, the Federal Court – the country’s apex court – upheld former prime minister Najib Razak’s conviction for corruption in the SRC case. The case was the first of five involving the 1MDB scandal.

The unanimous ruling, delivered by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun, has restored confidence in a key national institution. Malaysia’s democracy breathes a bit easier – and stronger. The five-member panel of four Federal Court justices and the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak quelled latent concerns that Najib’s High Court verdict, already upheld by the Court of Appeal, could actually be overturned by the Federal Court.

In the end, it was “a simple and straightforward case of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering”. The evidence of guilt was overwhelming; the wisdom and courage of judges prevailed over Najib’s lawyers’ attempts to disrupt and delay the proceedings.

Where predecessors may have capitulated to political pressure, this Court stood its ground.

LINKS TO 2018 GENERAL ELECTION

Some have linked the judicial landmark of Aug 23 with another momentous day: The 14th General Election (GE14) of May 9, 2018. Opposition politicians have been reminding Malaysians that their vote matters.

GE14 saw a groundswell of support for change and a fierce protest vote against Najib and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s six decades of rule. The electorate gave Pakatan Harapan the reins of power, including a mandate to prosecute corruption at the highest levels and bring about democratic reforms.