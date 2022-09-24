Commentary: Prison is hardly the end of the road for Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Two years after Najib Razak was found guilty of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and abuse of power, Malaysia's Federal Court upheld the former prime minister’s 12-year prison sentence and RM210 million (US$46 million) fine, dismissing his appeal to overturn the verdict.

Surely Najib, who found resurgent popularity on social media after UMNO’s humiliating 2018 election defeat, would be severed from his party and society, spelling the end of his political career.

Leading from a prison cell is nearly impossible - opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s imprisonment in 2014 effectively ended the main opposition coalition, Pakatan Rakyat, making Najib’s then stable and megaproject-focused government appearing as the only choice.

However, new developments just weeks after the Federal Court’s decision show that prison is hardly the end of the road for Najib.

On Wednesday (Sep 21), Malaysia’s Prisons Department said Najib was being treated at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital, following a rumour circulating on WhatsApp that Najib might have sought placement in that hospital’s VVIP facility, along with fewer restrictions on visitors.

This came after Najib was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Sep 12 for an “elective procedure to ensure his health would be at optimum levels”, according to the Malaysian Health Ministry.

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Najib has not received any special treatment while hospitalised. On Friday (Sep 23), the Health Ministry announced that Najib has been sent back to Kajang Prison after getting medical clearance.

Yet doubts might remain about whether Najib will bear the full weight of his sentence.