Commentary: Najib Razak is down but not out yet

HOBART: The number one news item in Malaysia for the past 24 hours is the Court of Appeal’s judgement that upheld former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s guilty verdict from last year.

Najib failed to overturn his 12-year prison sentence after the Court of Appeal affirmed on Wednesday (Dec 8) that he was guilty of all seven charges in the case where he was found to have pocketed RM42 million (US$9.9 million) of funds belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

The harsh language used - the judge called his actions a “national embarrassment” - did not illicit a response from Najib, who was watching the proceedings live via video, right away. But his lawyer immediately asked for and was granted a stay of execution that would keep him out of jail while he appeals to the Federal Court, Malaysia’s supreme court.

Najib later expressed disappointment at a online press conference organised by his lawyer.

MOST MALAYSIANS THOUGHT NAJIB WOULD BE ACQUITTED

This verdict was so highly anticipated that almost the entire country halted its activities just to watch the verdict.

A recent coded statement by Mahathir Mohamad that a “corrupted” ex-leader will be making a comeback had created a build-up of anticipation.

For weeks, rumours were circulating in Kuala Lumpur that due to Najib’s sterling performance in Melaka where Melaka Barisan Nasional (and UMNO) won by a landslide on Nov 20, there would be tremendous political pressure on the courts to acquit him.