Commentary: Nando’s chicken shortage reflects the logistical nightmare restaurants face in a pandemic

LANCASTER, England: Peri-peri chicken fans were disappointed and frustrated when Nando’s announced the temporary closure of nearly 50 restaurants across the UK.

A chicken shortage has been blamed, and while reactions to the closures were satirised on social media, the problem is a serious challenge for the company.

Hungry customers will no doubt be asking whether the supply could have been better managed. Similar questions were more widely raised at the beginning of the pandemic when supermarkets ran out of toilet roll and flour.

Some blamed poor planning by retailers, but spikes of demand like this had not been seen before. And the pandemic continues to disrupt established supply chains.

A recent shortage of microchips for example is partly due to increased demand for appliances such as phones and games consoles, and a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Asia (where most microchips are made).

The situation is so serious that Toyota is being forced to temporarily cut vehicle production by 40 per cent.

‘NOISE’ IN FORECASTING DEMAND AND SUPPLY

Pandemics aside, patterns in demand for goods generally show fluctuations from day to day and from week to week. Some of these are explainable and predictable, for example because of known periods of high demand, like Bank Holiday weekends.