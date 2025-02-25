Commentary: An asteroid doomsday is getting less likely

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: Don’t blame the astronomers for the ever-changing odds that an asteroid called 2024 YR4 will strike Earth in 2032. The likelihood has gone from about 1.3 per cent in January to an unprecedented 3.1 per cent and is now down to less than 1 per cent.

MIT astronomer Richard Binzel compares the task at hand to predicting a home run – or which seat a ball will land on in the stands – right after the crack of the bat. The space rock has gotten so much press because, at about 50m across, it’s large enough to take out a major city. (For a while, some calculations showed Lagos, Bogota and Mumbai most at risk.)

So far, scientists have only seen a small fraction of the asteroid’s orbit, which every four years goes in a wildly oblong path from inside the Earth’s orbit to nearly the distance of Jupiter.

As it continues to recede from us, Binzel said, telescopes will track it, and even though it’s tiny as astronomical objects go, the powerful James Webb Space Telescope could soon see enough of its path to predict whether the odds of impact are zero or, in a very unlikely turn of events, 100 per cent.

If we did learn that it would hit on Dec 22, 2032, astronomers say they could pinpoint the landing area with a few weeks’ notice – enough time for people to evacuate. Asteroids are like cancer – it is better to detect them early.

Scientists are also much better at detecting them early than they were 20 years ago. Two new detectors will soon launch to keep us apprised of threats large and small.